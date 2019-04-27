CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers selected wide receiver Terry Godwin from Georgia in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Godwin was the No. 237 pick overall. The Panthers acquired a seventh-round draft choice in a trade made earlier on Saturday.

Godwin caught 133 passes for 1,788 yards and 11 touchdowns while with Georgia, according to the Panthers.

