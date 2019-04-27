CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers selected offensive lineman Dennis Daley from South Carolina as the No. 212 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Panthers traded their 6th round pick to the Broncos, then used their new sixth-round slot to select Daley.
Daley is 6 foot 5 inches, 317 pounds and started 23 games for South Carolina at left tackle, according to the Panthers.
Like another Panthers draft pick Christian Miller, Daley is a native of Columbia, South Carolina.
