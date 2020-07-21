Panthers sign 2020 draft picks, prepare for training camp amid COVID-19

Players will take daily COVID-19 tests for at least the first two weeks of camp

As NFL teams prepare for the start of training camp next week, rookies were scheduled to report Tuesday, however, due to the latest agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association, players must take two COVID-19 tests separated by 72 hours and test negative for each before they can even enter the facility.

Players who receive negative results from both tests can then enter the building as soon as Saturday, July 25th to take their physicals.

The Carolina Panthers were still able to get a little work in with their rookies done by signing the remaining six 2020 draft picks to their rookie contracts.

Veteran players at scheduled to report on July 28th for camp, and according to the new protocols reached this week daily COVID-19 testing will take place for the first two weeks of training camp, and after that will fall back to every other day if the positive test rate is below 5%.