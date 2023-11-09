Panthers sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad as CB Jaycee Horn deals with injury

The Panthers will now be one of two teams in the NFL with Lamar Jackson on their team.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are adding some depth to their roster as one of their top defensive players deals with an injury that could keep him out for an extended period of time.

The Panthers signed cornerback Lamar Jackson to their practice squad on Tuesday to add some depth in the secondary, according to a Panthers.com writer. Jackson played with the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason and spent part of 2022 with the Denver Broncos, playing under now-Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Carolina's secondary took a big hit in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons when cornerback Jaycee Horn left the game with a hamstring injury.

Horn has not been officially ruled out for Week 2's contest against the New Orleans Saints but ESPN reports that the third-year corner will miss "multiple weeks" due to the injury. Horn missed 18 games in 2021 and 2022 due to injuries but was one of the Panthers' best defensive players when he was healthy.

With Horn projected to be out, Donte Jackson, Jeremy Chinn, Troy Hill, and CJ Henderson will be the lead players at the corner position.

Jackson has been in the league since 2020. He's spent time with the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and Broncos.

The Panthers face the Saints in their home opener at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, Sept. 18.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.