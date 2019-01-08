CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers added a familiar face to the roster this week with the signing of veteran safety Tre Boston.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is a one-year contract worth $3 million.

Boston was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent the first three seasons of his career with the Panthers, including the team's run to Super Bowl 50 in 2015. Since leaving Carolina, Boston played for the Chargers and Arizona Cardinals.

Boston confirmed the signing on Twitter Thursday night.

Boston is expected to compete for the starting job at free safety alongside Eric Reid. In 72 career games, Boston has 199 tackles and 11 interceptions.

