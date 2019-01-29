CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced that tight end Chris Manhertz signed a two-year contract to keep him with the team through the 2020-2021 season.

Since joining the Panthers in 2016, Manhertz has played in 36 games with eight starts. He has appeared in every game for Carolina over the last two seasons.

Manhertz scored his first career touchdown on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints on a trick pass from Christian McCaffrey. It was the first-ever touchdown thrown by a Panthers running back.

Manhertz has four career receptions for 69 yards and is considered an asset in one of the NFL's best running games.