CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a move to build depth on offense, the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of undrafted rookie tight end Cam Serigne Wednesday.

Serigne, the all-time leader for touchdowns by a tight end in ACC history, caught 44 passes for 556 yards and nine touchdowns for Wake Forest last season. He finished his college career with 174 receptions, 2,075 yards and 21 touchdowns. All of those marks are ACC records for a tight end.

New #Panthers TE Cam Serigne is all-time #ACC leader in TD receptions by a tight end. Had 112 yards in Belk Bowl for Wake Forest last year in that 74-73 barnburner at BOA Stadium. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 25, 2018

To make room for Serigne, the Panthers cut defensive lineman Drew Iddings. Serigne is one of four tight ends vying for a spot on the Panthers’ final 53-man roster, joining Evan Baylis, rookie Ian Thomas, and Jason Vander Laan.

