Panthers sign WR Adam Thielen to 3-year deal

Thielen spent 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. In 2022, he caught 70 passes for over 700 yards.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers continue signing veterans to fill key positions.

On Sunday, the Panthers announced they signed Adam Thielen. According to NFL sources, Thielen signed a three-year deal with the team.

Thielen comes to Carolina after spending 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he made two pro bowls and was a solid receiver for the franchise. Thielen ranks third in Vikings history in receptions and receiving touchdowns and is fourth in receiving yards.

The Panthers made the move for Thielen after trading away their top receiver, DJ Moore, to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the top pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Without Moore, Carolina's top passing options were Terrace Marshall Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., and Shi Smith. With the addition of Thielen, and tight end Hayden Hurst, the Panthers now have some reliable veterans to carry the team.

Thielen caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 as Justin Jefferson took a bulk of Minnesota's targets. Thielen has seen similar production in the past three seasons with Jefferson on the Vikings.

Thielen's best season came in 2018 when he caught 113 passes for 1373 yards and nine touchdowns. He made the pro bowl that season, as well as the 2017 season when he gained over 1200 receiving yards.

The Vikings signed the Minnesota native as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and he slowly climbed his way up the roster to be one of the best Vikings players over the last decade.