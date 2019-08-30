CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers won 25-19 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their fourth and final preseason game at Bank of America Stadium Thursday night.

Quarterback Cam Newton, like the team's other starters, did not take the field.

Coach Ron Rivera said "there's no doubt in my mind" that Newton will play in the team's regular-season opener against the Rams.

Rivera said the 30-year-old quarterback has made "good strides" after suffering a mid-foot sprain in last Thursday night's preseason game against at New England.

Rivera expects Newton will return to practice when the Panthers begin preparations for the opener against Los Angeles on Sept. 8.

