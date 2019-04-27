CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers selected running back Jordan Scarlett in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Scarlett was a running back for Florida. In his senior season in 2018, Scarlett had 776 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

He was drafted 154th overall.

Scarlett said he was lost for words, but excited to be a Panther.

Scarlett also said he thinks he'll be able to compliment Christian McCaffrey well.

