CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In an email sent to season ticket holders, the Carolina Panthers announced that they will raise some ticket prices for the 2019 season.

The message from team president Tom Glick also said the team will enter its first full season under owner David Tepper with plans to upgrade the fan experience at Bank of America Stadium. Glick wrote that the team will benefit from its new indoor practice facility, called the Bubble, as they begin their preseason schedule ini 2019.

"The Bubble is our first of several planned infrastructure projects and will be followed by enhancements to Bank of America Stadium and a new permanent practice facility and campus in the future."

David Tepper has mentioned the need for an indoor practice facility since taking ownership of the team. During his introductory press conference, Tepper said the Panthers may have to "re-do" their stadium and made it a point to say he would upgrade facilities.

“At this point, given our practice field and what other people have in the league, we’re falling behind a little bit,” said Tepper. “A top priority would be thinking about that practice field.”

The location of a new practice facility has not been determined. In December NBC Charlotte's Nick Carboni reported the facility is likely to be built in South Carolina. According to The Post and Courier in Charleston, the team is considering an 80-acre location right off I-77 where the old Charlotte Knights stadium and Charlotte Hornets practice facility sat. A timetable for the new facility is also unknown at this time.

"As we look ahead to the new campaign, some ticket prices will increase," Glick wrote. "This reflects changes in demand as well as our ongoing investments to enhance the overall fan experience at Bank of America Stadium."

