CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's never easy to win in the NFL on a short week. It's especially difficult to win on a short week when you're on the road.

That's exactly what the Carolina Panthers will hope to do Thursday when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle of teams with playoff expectations. Both teams come into the game with winning streaks. The Panthers have won three in a row and sit at 6-2, while Pittsburgh's record stands at 5-2-1 on the strength of four consecutive wins.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows he and his teammates will need their best performance to get another victory.

"I know Thursday night is kind of anticipated because it's two really good teams," Newton said. "It's going to be a hostile environment. We understand that just like we're going to get their best shot, we're going to give them our best shot as well."

With the season at the halfway mark, there's been buzz that this could potentially be the best Panthers team ever, especially now that Newton and offensive coordinator Norv Turner have seemingly found their groove. During the Panthers' winning streak, Newton has completed 65 of 93 passes for 735 yards and six touchdowns.

Ron Rivera's team can take another step in building their resume if they can do something the Panthers have never done: win on the road at Pittsburgh. The Panthers are just 1-5 all-time against the Steelers, with Carolina's lone win in the series coming way back in 1996.

Panthers at Steelers Game Info

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. EST

TV/Radio: NFL Network/FOX, Carolina Panthers Radio Network (1110 WBT-AM in Charlotte)

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, temperatures around 40 degrees

