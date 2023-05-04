Panthers updating blue on uniforms, not removing silver

A team spokesperson debunked rumors that the Panthers would be removing silver from their uniforms for the upcoming season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will be showcasing a slightly different look for the 2023 season, but it's one that fans are already familiar with.

An updated blue scheme, process blue, will be featured on the Panthers uniforms this season, according to a team spokesperson. This is a color correction to the blue that Nike has used on Panthers uniforms since they began designing them in 2012.

Since 2012, Nike has used a blue that was the closest to process blue in their color book but they now have a better color to match that will better represent the Panthers. Process blue is the color that is seen in the end zones at Bank of America Stadium.

In contrast to rumors stated by sports logo websites, the Panthers spokesperson said that the team will not be dropping silver from their uniforms. They also affirm that a logo change is not happening.

One slight change to the uniform is that the shoulder stripe will now stop short of going under the armpit to accommodate new technology relating to mobility.

The player the Panthers choose with the No. 1 pick this month in the 2023 NFL Draft will be seen on stage with the new jersey.

Carolina has altered their uniforms very few times since coming into the league in 1995. Since the team's inception, the Panthers have featured silver helmets with white or black jerseys with blue stripes on the shoulders. In 2002, the Panthers added a blue alternate jersey that they've used a few times a year ever since.

In 2022, the Panthers wore black helmets for the first time and paired them with black jerseys and black pants for a Thursday night game in Week 10.