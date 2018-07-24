CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Vernon Butler is accused of assaulting a woman in Dallas, Texas, according to a police report.

According to Dallas Police, a woman came to the police station to file a Class-C Assault that happened on July 14. The woman told police she was involved in a verbal altercation with Butler and at one point in the incident, he threw a drink in her face and pushed her.

Dallas PD re: Vernon Butler incident. Says woman was not injured and reported a Class C assault offense, which is lowest misdemeanor in TX#Panthers say they just learned of allegations and are in the process of gathering info. pic.twitter.com/gGJf8ZFWE5 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 24, 2018

Dallas Police said the woman was not injured in the incident.

Carolina Panthers reporter Bill Voth reports the team is working to gather more information on the incident involving the defensive lineman.

Per Panthers PR director Steven Drummond: “We just learned of the allegations involving defensive tackle Vernon Butler and we are in the process of gathering more information.” — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 24, 2018

So far, no charges have been formally filed against Butler as of Tuesday evening.

Butler, 24, has played two seasons in the NFL, both with Carolina. The Panthers chose the former Louisiana Tech star in the first round, 30th pick, of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Panthers players and coaches report to Spartanburg Wednesday morning to kick off the team's training camp.

