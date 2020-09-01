ROCK HILL, S.C. — It has been a big week for Panthers news.



Owner David Tepper named Matt Rhule as the new head coach and now we now that Tepper and the team hope to hold training camp in their new mega-facility in Rock Hill in 2022.



Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said Thursday that a year ago nobody had any idea the Panthers would be coming to Rock Hill and now the first preseason camp is planned for August of 2022.



“Where we will be in two years from now is phenomenal,” said Gettys.



The Panthers’ plans go far beyond a training camp and headquarters. Tepper envisions a huge entertainment complex with shopping bars and a hotel.



“You know. Its really something to look forward to and it’s just mind-boggling when yo stop and think about the size and scope of the development,” Gettys said.



The team is also laying the groundwork for permits for gambling and even a tattoo parlor, but City Council member Sandra Oborokumo expressed some doubts about things like that.



“The city has guidelines and ordinances and I’m not sure how it will end up with what they want and what the city wants and needs, so we’ll just have to see because I don’t know,” she said.



Work on Boeing’s has already started at the site off I-77 near Cherry Road and the Mayor says groundbreaking is planned for April or if possibly, even earlier in March.

