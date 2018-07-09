NBC Charlotte Sports and Carolina Huddle laid out their predictions for the Panthers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.

Panthers 20

Cowboys 17

This time of year, defense tends to be ahead of offense. Both teams feature solid defenses, paired with offenses that have a little “getting-to-know-you” time to work through with new faces. I give the Panthers the edge because of its playmakers on defense.

Luke Kuechly had the big INT in ’15 against Dallas. I’d put money on Shaq Thompson creating a turnover. He has a nose for the ball and is chomping at the bit to be out there full time. Defense and special teams helps win this run-heavy, rainy game in Uptown.

Make some noise when Cowboys kicker Brett Maher lines up to tie the game late. He’s never attempted a field goal in the NFL.

Panthers by 3.

Panthers 24

Cowboys 10

Panthers have some questions lingering with injuries to their offensive line but they have enough weapons and experience to still be able to find the end zone and finish off drives.

Don’t expect it to be the best offensive performance we’ve seen from the Panthers but plenty of players will get touches and Christian McCaffrey should shoulder a good bit of the weight.

Dallas’ offense shouldn’t outperform the experience and talent the Panthers have on defense.

Panthers 27

Cowboys 24

The Panthers offense does well while the defensive secondary struggles. Christian McCaffrey rushes for 100+ yards. Graham Gano wins the game late in the fourth quarter.

