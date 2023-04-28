Yes, the quarterback is the most frequently picked position for the No. 1 draft pick in the NFL

Since 1936, the quarterback is the number one picked position with it being chosen first 34 times.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers picked Bryce Young as their quarterback.

With the Panthers having the first pick, we wanted to look at the position most frequently picked as the No. 1 pick.

The NFL Draft has been held every year since 1936 and the Panthers got their chance this year to pick first.

So we wanted to know, is the quarterback the most frequently picked position for the No. 1 draft pick in the NFL?

Yes, quarterback is the most frequently picked position for the No. 1 draft pick in the NFL.

NBC Sports compiled a list of the No. 1 picks.

Since 1936, the quarterback is the number one picked position with it being chosen first 34 times, running back was second with 23, and defensive lineman is number 3 on the list, with 16.

Szoke said quarterbacks are usually the No. 1 pick because it’s a complex position that is really needed to make a team great.

"It’s the most important position to any team it has become the hardest position," Szoke said. "That’s why a lot of times in the draft you will see teams really go out of their way to find that next great quarterback for their team."

Fourteen number-one draft picks have made the Hall of Fame and of those 14, three were quarterbacks.

