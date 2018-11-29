CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers could be spending a lot more time south of Charlotte.

The team's radio announcer hinted about the possibility of the Panthers' practice stadium heading to South Carolina. It could be big news for York County -- especially for the businesses and families in the area.

It's been more than six months since the Panthers' new owner David Tepper officially bought the team. And from day one, he was talking about the future that would likely include a new practice facility.

NBC Charlotte spoke with the Panthers owner before the game in Pittsburgh on November 8; that's when he said that new practice facility is coming.

"Don't be very surprised if we're not playing indoors before the end of next summer for practice," Tepper said.

The talk is once again on the front burner after Panthers radio announcer Mick Mixon spoke at a chamber luncheon Tuesday where he was set to discuss the regional impact for the Panthers.

Mixon threw out multiple scenarios, but one comment grabbed the attention of nearly fifty business owners in York County.

"What if I told you that a couple hundred acres somewhere near here is going to be purchased very soon, and a state of the art practice facility with restaurants, shopping, banking, condos, apartments, is going to be built?" Mixon said.

While his comment was just speculation, and something he said was meant to show the new owner is ambitious and creative, it raises the question, what if?

As NBC Charlotte first reported in January, there is an area of land that fits the bill.

Steve Miller and his brother, Jim, own 220 acres on the Carolina border. 212 acres are in North Carolina; eight acres are in South Carolina not far from Carowinds. The brothers are looking to sell.

However, while they would love to talk to the Panthers about having facilities there in the future, Miller said no one from the franchise has reached out yet about buying the property.

