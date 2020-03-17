CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are closing in on an agreement with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to multiple reports.

The news of Bridgewater's negotiations come the same day the team announced they are giving long-time quarterback and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton permission to seek a trade. Bridgewater has spent the last two seasons as the backup to Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints.

Bridgewater started five games in 2019 for the Saints, leading the team to five straight victories while Brees recovered from a thumb injury. Bridgewater threw for 1,384 yards and nine touchdowns in six appearances last season.

Prior to joining New Orleans, Bridgewater was the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons before a serious knee injury sidelined him the entire 2016 season. He only played in one game during the Vikings' 2017 season in relief for Case Keenum.

Bridgewater was the first rookie quarterback to ever complete 70% of his passes in four straight games in 2014 and has the NFL record for wins as a rookie with six.

RELATED: Panthers give Cam Newton permission to seek a trade

RELATED: Panthers lose 2 veteran defenders to free agency