CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers said quarterback Cam Newton and four other key starters would not play Friday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera indicated on Wednesday all of his starters would play against the Bills, including Newton.

However, the ninth-year head coach had a change of heart. He said he would also not play running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end Greg Olsen, and linebackers Luke Kuechly and Shaq Thompson.

None of those decisions were injury-related.

Newton has not played in a game since Dec. 17 and underwent offseason surgery on his right shoulder but has been practicing. Kuechly got dinged up in practice two weeks ago but has since returned and participated in both joint practices against the Bills earlier this week.

Kyle Allen started at quarterback for Carolina.

