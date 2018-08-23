CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been following the Carolina Panthers this summer, then you already know it's been a rough one for the offensive line.

With injuries starting to mount — Matt Kalil, Amini Silatolu, and Daryl Williams all having surgery — head coach Ron Rivera said the team may consider adding a free agent from the waiver wire. But before making any decisions, Rivera said he wants to re-evaluate the players on the current roster after Friday's preseason game against New England.

Williams and Silatolu were both at practice Wednesday, with Williams getting in and out of his stance and doing light movements. He's still recovering from a dislocated patella and a torn MCL that he suffered during training camp.

Rivera said seeing both guys at practice was a sign of progress but the Panthers have no plans to rush either player back to action. Silatolu is recovering from a torn meniscus that required surgery earlier this month.

