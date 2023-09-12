Roaring Riot hosting Kickoff Jam on Saturday ahead of Panthers home opener

Live music, food trucks, football activities and Panthers legends will get fans ready for the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was already set to be a big party.

Then the NFL schedule came out.

"Then the NFL throws a little bit of a curveball and puts the opener on a Monday night," Josh Klein said. "Now you have Sunday to recover and watch football after a full day at the Kickoff Jam."

The Roaring Riot, the definitive fan group of the Carolina Panthers, has planned a big bash a few days before Bryce Young takes the field at Bank of America Stadium against the Saints.

Held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at NoDa Brewing Co., the party offers live music, appearances from Panthers legends who will sign autographs, giveaways, food trucks, exclusive NoDa beers and more.

It's the first year of the Kickoff Jam, but organizers hope to do it annually.

"We have been talking about it for years," Klein said. "We decided this year with the new era, Bryce Young, there's a little bit more confidence and excitement in the fan base. Now is the perfect time."

Musical guests include: DJ Vinny, Better Than Ezra, Arrested Development, Nappy Roots and J Timber.

A few of the Panthers legends expected to attend include: Thomas Davis, Charles Johnson, Stephen Davis and Mike Tolbert.