CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hey Panthers fan, do you recognize the man in the navy shirt pictured above?

Hey @Panthers fans can you help us out? We are trying to find the man in the navy blue shirt. Last night at Fan Fest he was super gracious with his front row seat and allowed kids in front of him all night for autographs. We’d like to hook him up with a free membership. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/XoYoCKnFGm — Roaring Riot (@roaringriot) August 4, 2018

Roaring Riot said the man pictured above was really gracious with his front row seat and allowed kids in front of him all night for autographs!

Roaring Riot is now trying to track down the man so they can hook him up with a free membership!

