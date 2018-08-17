CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey came in last season with a bang.

The rookie running back finished with 222 touches, 1307 yards and seven touchdowns. But this year, expect even more.

In 2017, Jonathan Stewart was the go-to for the ground game. But after the Panthers released their franchise leading quarterback this offseason, number 22 became running back number one

“Stew was amazing to me, so I learned a lot from him, and I’m going to take everything I learned from him and try to use it,” McCaffrey said.

It’s a more prominent role that he’s ready for.

“I feel great. It’s an everyday mentality. It’s tough not to but you can’t look forward to the future. You just kind of have to take it day by day and do whatever you can in that day to prepare to be the best,” McCaffrey said.

That’s what he did this offseason. McCaffrey hit the weights putting on six pounds and returns now with a year of NFL experience.

“I’ve seen a very confident, positive, hey I want to do more (from McCaffrey). He’s worked very hard at it, worked at getting bigger, stronger and faster,” Ron Rivera said.

And if his offseason work is any indication of what’s to come, 2018 will be a big year for "Run CMC".

“I had a great offseason but definitely very excited. The season is right around the corner and so we’re all excited to get back,” McCaffrey said.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC