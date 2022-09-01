Panthers put QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve

Sam Darnold was placed on the injured reserve Thursday. He's eligible to return to the Panthers in as little as four weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers placed quarterback Sam Darnold on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss at least four games with a high ankle sprain he suffered in the preseason against Buffalo.

Because Darnold made the final 53-man roster prior to being placed on IR, he's eligible to return in as early as four weeks. Head coach Matt Rhule previously said Darnold would miss at least four weeks due to the injury.

Darnold's placement on IR opened a roster spot for kicker Eddy Pineiro, who replaced the injured Zane Gonzalez.

Carolina will also enter the regular season without rookie quarterback Matt Corral, who will require surgery for a Lisfranc injury he suffered at New England. PJ Walker will serve as Baker Mayfield's backup in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Panthers are also expected to sign Jacob Eason, who was with the Seahawks, to the practice squad as an emergency quarterback.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.