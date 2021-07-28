After holding out on a COVID-19 shot, league source says Sam Darnold will be fully vaccinated by the end of July

Sam Darnold had, up until recently, held out on getting a vaccine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will soon be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after previously holding out on getting the shot.

A league source tells WCNC Charlotte sports reporter Ashley Stroehlein that Darnold will have completed a vaccine series by July 30. The source did not indicate if Darnold received two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or a single-shot Johnson & Johnson shot.

Back in June 2021, WCNC Charlotte learned during a Zoom call Darnold was still researching and weighing his options regarding the vaccine. He said everyone having a choice was important. and that it wasn't up to him to dictate what someone else chose to do.

During the team's training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina this week, Darnold spoke to members of the media without wearing a mask, but didn't comment on whether or not he had been vaccinated. Similarly, running back Christian McCaffrey also dodged the question while talking in-person with reporters. In contrast, offensive tackle Taylor Moton said his entire was vaccinated.

While the NFL hasn't required players get a COVID-19 vaccine, the league has released guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Those who remain unvaccinated must be tested daily, wear masks, and practice physical distancing from others. They also can't eat meals with teammates, participate in media or marketing activities while traveling, can't use a sauna or steam room and can't leave the team hotel or interact with people outside of the team while traveling.

In sharp contrast, vaccinated players have none of those restrictions.

