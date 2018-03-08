The Carolina Panthers had a good practice in Spartanburg Thursday ahead of Fan Fest on Friday.

While quarterback Cam Newton had plenty of personality and the Panthers had some flashy plays, it was a t-shirt from Wednesday that made the biggest statement.

For some players, it’s about comfort. For Torrey Smith, it’s about action.

"We need to figure out ways to really go about creating change," said Smith.

Smith was one of three players who wore a t-shirt to practice Wednesday with a message: Schools not prisons.

"We live in a society right now where we are building a lot of jails but a lot of schools aren't getting the funds that they need or the resources they need. It kinda goes hand in hand. You got kids who aren't educated, who don't have access to a college education, they tend to get in more trouble," Smith said.

It’s an effort by the Players Coalition to do more with a message that is clear-cut.

"For me, it's just about continuing to do the right thing, continuing to press forward because it's not really about continuing to protest. The message is out there; we need to figure out ways to really go about creating change," said Smith.

Across the league, other players wore the same shirt Wednesday. It's a simple act that gets guys like Mike Adams and Captain Munnerlyn onboard.

"I definitely think it's a big thing, You know, get our message across, what we stand for as football players and as people," Munnerlyn said.

Smith said he wants to change the narrative and help make a difference. It’s just one step in what he hopes will be the start of a long process towards justice.

"For us, we just want to be able to continue to focus on the work, See guys from different teams all around the league, each and every team, guys on their off days are doing work, but people don't hear about that. And I think more than anything we want to try to get the message across the right way without offending people and have them turn the message so we're just trying to control the narrative," said Smith.

NBC Charlotte asked Smith if he’d had a chance to talk with new owner David Tepper about some of these issues. He said yes, and Tepper is a guy who gets it. He grew up in an area where he had to work hard to become the billionaire he is now, and he wants to continue giving back.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC