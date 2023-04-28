Bryce Young speaks about excitement of being picked No. 1 by Panthers

Bryce Young is excited to bring his talents to Charlotte.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Carolina Panthers' newest quarterback spoke about the experience by being taken with the top pick in the NFL Draft.

Bryce Young spoke with WCNC Charlotte after the Panthers selected him number one overall in the 2023 draft. Young says he was hit with a wide array of emotions when he got the call he was being chosen by the Panthers.

"I knew when I looked at my phone five minutes before and saw a Charlotte number," Young said. "It was a whirlwind of emotions being able to talk to the entire staff. That's something I'll cherish forever."

Young said David Tepper, Panthers owner, told him he was excited to get to see the quarterback on the team.

Amongst the excitement surrounding Young, he says he's ready to get to work and be a contributor to the franchise.

"I'm drafted to do a job," Young said. I want to do everything that the organization asks for me."

Young entered the NFL Draft after his junior year at the University of Alabama, where he was the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback for two seasons. Before playing for college football's most successful program, Young grew up in Pasadena, California, and was touted as one of the best high school football players in the country.

During Young’s first year at the helm, he guided Alabama to the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, which Alabama lost, and was awarded the Heisman Trophy that year, becoming the first Alabama quarterback to win the award.

Young chose to forego his senior year and enter the NFL Draft. Despite playing just two seasons at Alabama, he became the school's second-all-time passing leader.

NFL analysts say Young’s strengths are his calm demeanor, full-field reads, focus in big fourth-quarter situations, and his ability to avoid the rush. Conversely, his weaknesses are his smaller frame and lack of strength in deep throws, according to analysts. Scouts have compared him to Drew Brees.

Despite concerns over his size, NFL scouts looked at Young as the top choice in the weeks and months leading up to the draft.

Young's dynamic abilities gave him the edge over other quarterbacks looked at as top picks in the draft like C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.