Wilks plans to 'coach elsewhere' after losing Panthers job, report says

With Frank Reich being named the next head coach of the Panthers, Steve Wilks will reportedly coach elsewhere in 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Steve Wilks will not return to the Carolina Panthers in any capacity in 2023 after not being named the team's next head coach, according to multiple NFL insiders.

Wilks intends to "coach elsewhere" next season, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. Wilks led the team to a 6-6 record down the stretch after taking over when Matt Rhule was fired, coming up just short of winning the NFC South and making the playoffs.

Wilks was among three finalists for the job, alongside Frank Reich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Reich, who was fired by the Indianapolis Colts this season, was selected by team owner David Tepper.

With Frank Reich hired as head coach in Carolina, Steve Wilks intends to coach elsewhere in 2023. He impressed many around the league in his interim stint, rallying the #Panthers to a 6-6 finish, and should have options. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

The 53-year-old Charlotte native won more games than Rhule did in each of his first two full seasons at the helm.

Wilks did all of that after the team traded its No. 1 offensive option (Christian McCaffrey), its No. 2 receiver (Robbie Anderson), and with a limited quarterback room of P.J. Walker, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold.

"None of you guys expected us to even be in this situation," Wilks said. "To be able to take a 1-4 team and get to the doorstep of possibly winning this division and going to the playoffs, I have no regrets whatsoever. "

