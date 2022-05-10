Panthers to bring luxury dining experience to Bank of America Stadium

Guests will get the chance to mix and mingle with Panthers players and legends on the field and sample meals from the city's top restaurants.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are bringing a luxury dining experience to Bank of America Stadium, and it's all for a good cause.

They're hosting Taste of the Panthers on Thursday, May 19. Guests will get the chance to mix and mingle with Panthers players and legends on the field and sample meals from the city's top restaurants.

In addition, you'll also have access to the stadium's new club spaces and the team locker room.

“Food insecurity can be one the most significant barriers to health,” Suzy DePrizio, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Centene, Wellcare’s parent company, said. “In partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, we’ll help tackle food insecurity across the state as part of our shared commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

Tickets start at $250. Proceeds from the event will support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. $500 and corporate packages are also available and can be purchased here.

