SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Cam Newton is ready.

Make no mistake, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player during the Panthers’ run to Super Bowl 50 always gives it everything he has, but this offseason just seems, well, different. Unlike last year, Newton will enter training camp in good health. And if you follow him on Instagram, there’s no question you’ve seen his stories and posts about offseason workouts with teammates.

And if that wasn't enough, Cam and longtime girlfriend Kia Procton recently welcomed their third child earlier this month.

That last little bit says a lot. Life. Energy. Enthusiasm. Cam has always been known to play with his heart on his sleeve and rides the emotional rollercoaster. It was never more noticeable than during that magical 2015 season, when he introduced NFL fans to the Dab, snapped selfies on the sideline (during games, no less), and led Carolina to its greatest regular season in team history and second Super Bowl appearance.

Here's a quick walk down memory lane:

“Just from his presence, obviously his play, having a full OTAs and minicamp with him and getting some work done with him this summer and just seeing how good he’s feeling and moving around, and training and moving a lot,” Olsen said. “One would hope that’s a good sign for us, but we’ll see.”

Tuesday, Newton posted two Instagram stories as the finale of his personal offseason workouts, saying “next stop, Spartanburg with it. And you know I’m ready, too.”

Now it’s time to show it.

