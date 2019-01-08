CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers owner David Tepper addressed a number of topics at training camp Wednesday morning. He spoke about the potential site for a new stadium, adding a retractable roof to Bank of America Stadium, his bid for a Major League Soccer franchise and the short-term future of training camp.

“I don’t know if you noticed, but we’ve been doing a couple of things here,” Tepper joked.

In his first year as Panthers owner Tepper has already laid plans for a new team complex in Rock Hill, built a temporary practice bubble in Uptown and presented a bid to Major League Soccer for an expansion franchise in Charlotte.

“We haven’t been sitting around,” Tepper said. “We’ve been busy.”

While no formal plans have been discussed with the city, Tepper also has his sights set on the long-term home of the Panthers.

Tepper has previously floated the idea of retrofitting Bank of America Stadium with a retractable roof, but he’s also open to an entirely new stadium.

“If we could do it someplace where we are now, where you have so many people walking there and such, it’s a great place for a stadium,” Tepper said.

Whether it’s an upgrade or a new venue altogether, Tepper says they’ll need support from the city in the form of public money.

“Charlotte should be, and is destined to be the sports entertainment capital of the Carolinas,” Tepper said.

With the allure of a new stadium, Tepper envisions attracting Final Fours and maybe even a Super Bowl to the Queen City, not to mention strengthening their bid for an MLS franchise. Tepper and Panthers team president Tom Glick have presented their bid to MLS. Earlier this month Charlotte was one of four cities named by the league vying for three franchises.

”We’d like to do it as soon as possible, but it’s not only up to us,” Glick said.

A spokesperson with Major League Soccer said they will not be announcing any expansion news this week. When they do have news, it'll be announced in the market where a new team is expected.

