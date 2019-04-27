CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Will Grier, a Davidson native, was picked up by the Carolina Panthers, a familiar team for Grier.

Grier, a former West Virginia quarterback, was the No. 100 overall pick in the 3rd round for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Grier finished 4th in the Heisman Trophy voting this season.

While at Davidson Day, he won Parade National Player of the Year, Maxwell Player of the Year and was Mr. Football USA, playing at Davidson Day for his dad, Coach Chad Grier.

Marty Hurney, general manager of the Carolina Panthers, said they think Grier is a talented quarterback. They saw they had a chance to get him with the 100th pick in the draft, so they went for it.

"This is about depth at the position," Hurney said. "And bringing along young guys and developing them. Cam is our franchise quarterback. Kyle and Taylor add a lot. This just adds to the competition."

In a tweet, the Panthers referred to Grier as "the hometown kid." Marty said his kids played high school football and they'd talk about how Grier was doing at Davidson Day.