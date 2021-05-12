x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Panthers

Panthers to host Jets in Week 1

That's right! Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will face off against his former team.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ready for football season? CBS just announced Week 1 NFL games set to air on its network. 

The Panthers are set to host the Jets at Bank of America Stadium in the NFL Week 1 Season Opener on September 12 at 1 p.m. You can watch the action on CBS/WFMY. 

That's right. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will be facing his former team in the first game of the season. 

The Jets traded Darnold to the Panthers during the off-season, replacing the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft with Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft. 

Related Articles