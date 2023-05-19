'We're thinking of those folks' | Panthers QB coach Josh McCown responds to Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Josh McCown took a moment to think about those impacted by a massive fire in Charlotte's South Park area on Thursday.
McCown held a press conference to discuss his evaluation of Bryce Young, the Panthers' No. 1 overall draft pick in this year's draft. Before speaking about Young's progress during his short time in Charlotte, McCown spoke about events going on outside of the football field.
"I know there's a really really massive fire going on [in South Park]... and I just want to say on behalf of us... and the Panthers that we're just thinking about those people," said McCown. "That's a tough tough situation. So we're just praying and hoping for the best. [We're] thinking of those folks."
At least one person was injured in a massive Charlotte fire that engulfed a large building that was set to become luxury apartments. Meanwhile, two other workers were still unaccounted for.
Crews arrived on the scene and saw the aggressive flames destroying the building's wood structure which caused beams to collapse.
Fire officials said over 90 firefighters on the scene rescued 15 workers at the construction site, including one person that was trapped on a crane. That person was rescued by Charlotte firefighters and was transported by emergency services with non-life-threatening injuries.
After making his comments about the fire, McCown spoke about evaluating Young. He said there were positives in Young's first practices with the team and he hopes to improve upon his initial analysis of the young player.
This is McCown's first season as the Panthers QB coach, and his first year as a coach of any kind. McCown spent 18 seasons in the NFL playing on 12 different teams, including the Panthers from 2008 to 2009.