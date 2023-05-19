'We're thinking of those folks' | Panthers QB coach Josh McCown responds to Charlotte fire

McCown opened his press conference on Thursday to offer his thoughts to those impacted by the five-alarm fire in the South Park area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Josh McCown took a moment to think about those impacted by a massive fire in Charlotte's South Park area on Thursday.

McCown held a press conference to discuss his evaluation of Bryce Young, the Panthers' No. 1 overall draft pick in this year's draft. Before speaking about Young's progress during his short time in Charlotte, McCown spoke about events going on outside of the football field.

"I know there's a really really massive fire going on [in South Park]... and I just want to say on behalf of us... and the Panthers that we're just thinking about those people," said McCown. "That's a tough tough situation. So we're just praying and hoping for the best. [We're] thinking of those folks."

Crews arrived on the scene and saw the aggressive flames destroying the building's wood structure which caused beams to collapse.

Fire officials said over 90 firefighters on the scene rescued 15 workers at the construction site, including one person that was trapped on a crane. That person was rescued by Charlotte firefighters and was transported by emergency services with non-life-threatening injuries.

After making his comments about the fire, McCown spoke about evaluating Young. He said there were positives in Young's first practices with the team and he hopes to improve upon his initial analysis of the young player.