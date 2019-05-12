CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Following the firing of Ron Rivera, Perry Fewell will serve as the Carolina Panthers interim coach for the remainder of this season.

He will look to make a lasting impression on team owner David Tepper to become the head coach of the team for seasons to come.

However, in the last 24 hours, a lot of names have come up that could be considered for the job.

Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy is a former Super Bowl-winning coach. After being let go by the Green Bay Packers last season, he decided to take this season off -- which allows the Panthers to interview him if they choose to do so without waiting until the end of the season.

Josh McDaniels

How about longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels? He's had the opportunity to leave New England before and passed -- possibly because he will take over as head coach one day. But Tepper and company could try to find a way to bring him to Carolina.

Greg Roman

Another possibility is Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. He is having a stellar season leading and helping develop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' run-based offense. He's also innovative, forward-thinking, and the analytics should come with him from Baltimore.

Eric Bieniemy

Current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has done great work with Patrick Mahomes, and the offense he would bring from Kansas City and the experience of coaching with Andy Reid could be ideal for Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Lincoln Riley

Rounding out the top five is current Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. He is a young innovative offensive-minded coach who seems to adjust to any quarterback's skillset, along with the ability to create a well-run offense.

However, it would cost Tepper an additional $5 million to buy out Riley's current contract.

