CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2019 NFL Draft is taking over Music City.

As all of the teams meet to strategize in Nashville, everyone in the Carolinas wants to know who the Panthers will pick first.

Carolina has the 16th pick this year. The biggest areas of need are on the offensive and defensive lines.

Many have speculated the team's first pick could be defensive end Clelin Ferrell from Clemson.

So what kind of player can Carolina get at 16? Here's their draft history with picks 10-16.

Star Lotulelei, Jonathan Stewart, and Thomas Davis worked out. Dan Morgan was like Luke Kuechly before injuries derailed his career. Jason Peter, picked at 14 in 1998, was one of the biggest busts in Panthers draft history.

Meanwhile, there are three Charlotte natives who could go in the first round:

Daniel Jones, quarterback, Duke/Charlotte Latin

Garrett Bradbury, center, NC State/Charlotte Christian

Will Grier, quarterback, West Virginia/Davidson Day

The draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday. A draft party is being held at Bank of America Thursday night starting at 7 p.m.