CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Russell Wilson threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and Chris Carson ran for 133 yards and two scores as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-24 to inch closer to clinching a playoff spot.

The Seahawks can wrap up a postseason berth for the seventh time in the last eight seasons with a Rams or Vikings loss. Both teams play later Sunday.

It was the 100th regular-season win for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Seattle scored on its first three possessions as Wilson completed 8 of 10 passes for 175 yards with 19-yard touchdown passes to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for a perfect 153.8 QB rating.

