Yes, Cam Newton says he is vaccinated against COVID-19

Newton is one of 95% of NFL players considered fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

"At the end of the day, you still have to live off that decision that you made and I made that decision to get vaccinated," Newton said in a video posted to his YouTube video on Oct. 17.

Newton said he got vaccinated with his father.

Players must submit proof of vaccination to their team, according to the NFL's coronavirus vaccination policy. If they do not, they must adhere to protocols, including mask-wearing.

Only about 5% of NFL players are considered unvaccinated.

Most players must take two shots of one of the approved vaccinations under NFL protocols — Pfizer or Moderna — or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson. in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

After Rodgers was accused of misleading the public on his vaccination status, a Wisconsin health care organization has ended a nine-year partnership with the Green Bay Packers star.

