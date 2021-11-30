Former Washington quarterback writes tell-all on 'one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports'

Robert Griffin III played three seasons with the Washington Football Team. His new book 'Surviving Washington' will be published in August 2022.

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III was dubbed "Black Jesus" when he arrived in D.C. Now, the former NFL quarterback has written a tell-all detailing what happened during his three seasons with the Washington Football Team in his book, called “Surviving Washington."

"I want you to take the journey with me as I walk you through one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports," Griffin said in a Twitter video.

The book will be released Aug. 9, 2022, and Griffin said he will be donating all proceeds to foundational work.

Griffin also said he plans to shed light on allegations of sexual harassment within the Washington Football Team.

"I'm going to open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building," Griffin said.

The Washington Football Team was fined $10 million by the NFL and owner Dan Snyder stepped away from day-to-day operations for a period of months following the NFL's investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team. Multiple women involved in the NFL's investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team are now urging corporate sponsors to put pressure on the league to release the full results of the investigation.

Griffin also called out "medical mismanagement" during his time in Washington. citing the infamous 2012 playoff game versus Seattle when RGIII suffered brutal injuries to his right leg and knee. The former QB also alludes to the much-rumored Dan Snyder/Mike Shanahan power struggle.

"I'm going to give you a deep dive into the power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in all of sports and an owner many of you want gone," he said. "They say the truth will set you free. So here it is unfiltered."

Despite Griffin's displeasure with D.C.'s NFL franchise, in September, he said he would be open to returning to Washington, when he tweeted "make the call" after Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his hip during the team's Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Griffin was drafted by the Washington Football Team in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft, as the second overall pick of the year. He went on to have an amazing rookie season, leading Washington to the playoffs. He secured the NFL's rookie of the year honor.

Though his time in Washington didn't pan out due to repeated leg injuries, he threw for over 8,000 yards, 40 touchdowns and just 23 interceptions in 37 games with the Washington Football Team.