Saints signing Derek Carr to 4-year deal, reports

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are signing quarterback Derek Carr to a 4-year deal, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says a big QB number is coming in regard to the contract, but they'll make it work with their cap situation.

Carr is reuniting with his first head coach, Dennis Allen, who coached the raiders from 2012-2014. Carr's rookie year was in 2014 when Allen was fired after the Raiders had an 0-4 start.

He has started 142 career games in his career with a record of 63-79 and a 0-1 playoff record.

Last season Carr threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with a 60.9% completion percentage in 2022, leading the Raiders to a 6-9 record before being benched in Week 17.