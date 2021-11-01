Slime, Spongebob and 'All That': What the NFL playoffs look like on Nickelodeon

NEW ORLEANS — Want to watch the NFL playoffs, but you're stuck inside with your kids, who would rather be watching Spongebob? Nickelodeon and CBS are here to help.
Nickelodeon aired its first ever NFL game this Sunday, letting cast members from "All That" do commentary and spray (virtual) slime all over the end zone whenever a player scored.
The first-of-its-kind NFL broadcast aimed at children took time to explain some of the game's more complicated rules to kids, while also adding some visual flair that the big networks probably wish they'd thought of first.
To top it all off, Saints head coach Sean Payton got "slimed" on Nickelodeon to celebrate the Saints 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears.
CBS and Nickelodeon are under the same umbrella after last year’s ViacomCBS merger. CBS is set to broadcast this year's Super Bowl.
Noah Eagle, the radio voice of the Los Angeles Clippers, called the game along with analyst Nate Burleson from "NFL Today and Nickelodeon’s Gabrielle Nevaeh Green from "All That." Lex Lumpkin, another "All That" cast member, worked as a sideline reporter.
Sunday's game is the only NFL broadcast planned for Nickelodeon right now, but if the game pulled in good ratings and gets a younger generation interested in pro football, CBS Sports and Nickelodeon will likely bring the broadcasts back.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.