Daughter of Lombardi Trophy metalworker wants Brady to say 'sorry' for throwing it

Lorraine Grohs said she lost sleep after seeing what happened to the trophy, according to Fox 4.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tom Brady owes everyone an apology, says the daughter of the silversmith who created the first Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was caught on camera tossing the trophy from one boat to another during the team's Super Bowl LV champion parade. That in and of itself, Lorraine Grohs told WFTX-TV, was disrespectful to her family.

"It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football," Grohs told the Fort Myers, Florida, TV station. Her father, Greg Grohs, reportedly was the master silversmith at Tiffany and Company from 1967-94.

It was heart-stopping and jaw-dropping to see Brady throw the $10,000 Lombardi Trophy from his boat to Cameron Brate. The Bucs tight end caught it with ease, much like some of his other touchdowns this past season.

Grohs said she lost sleep thinking about how the trophy was treated. She isn't much of a football fan, she told the station, but stays tuned in to watch the trophy presentation.

"I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans -- the other team players," Grohs said.

In 2019, tight end Rob Gronkowski dented the Lombardi Trophy while using it like a baseball bat during a Super Bowl celebration at Fenway Park.

