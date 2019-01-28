CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking for a place to watch (or celebrate in advance) Super Bowl LIII without spending a football field of money? Here are some free and cheap Super Bowl parties. Bonus: Some have free food. Most have drink specials. Some have puppies.

Feeling like throwing your own Super Bowl party? Here are some tips for throwing a Super Bowl party on the cheap.

Also, scroll down for a growing list Super Bowl deals and specials at restaurants.

Saturday, February 2, 2019





1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Waverly

Sunday, February 3, 2019

The Big Game Watch Party



12:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Resident Culture Brewing

Super Bowl Sunday at Sycamore

12:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Sycamore Brewing

2019 Puppy Bowl at Lucky Dog Bark and Brew



1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Lucky Dog Bark & Brew Charlotte

Super Bowl Party at The Rabbit Hole (free admission but there's a $10 buffet that also includes one beer)

4:00 pm | FREE | The Rabbit Hole

Super Bowl Potluck Party



6:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Cavendish Brewing Company

Super Bowl Party and Chili Cook-off at Sidelines Sports Bar



6:00 pm | $0-5.00 | Sidelines Sports Bar

Super Bowl 53 Screening

6:30 pm to 6:30 pm | FREE | Blue Blaze Brewing Co.

Super Bowl Party at Town Brewing

6:30 pm | FREE | Town Brewing

Super Bowl Watch Party | Members Only

4:00 p.m. | Membership fee $1 | The Press Box Bar & Grill

Big Game Watch Party at Whisky River 2019

4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | FREE | Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Whisky River at the Epicentre

Super Sunday Party With $5 U Call It's

3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. | FREE | Lucky’s Bar & Arcade

VBGB Beer Hall & Garden

Open at 12:00 p.m. | FREE | VBGB Beer Hall & Garden

Super Bowl Restaurant Deals

Burger King: Pancakes for 89 cents, 10 chicken nuggets for $1, or a whole meal for $6 – Burger King has you covered for Super Bowl. View their deals here.

Chipotle: You can make the day easy with Chipotle catering. Order Build-Your-Own feasts for 10 to 200 people.

Hungry Howie’s – Buy a large one-topping pizza, get a medium pizza for $1. Available only for takeout orders placed online or via the Hungry Howie App. You must be a Hungry Howie Club member to get this special (you can sign up on the website).

Jack in the Box: Download $2 off coupons by filling out your email address and simple info. You will receive more special promos and deals by email.

KFC: Feed the family with a $20 Fill-Up, which includes eight pieces of chicken, large cole slaw, two large mashed potatoes and gravy, and four biscuits.

McDonalds: Download the app and buy 5 Mccafe beverages, get the sixth one free. Offer good until March 31. Or grab a 2 for $5 Mix ‘N Match deal.

Outback Steakhouse: Order Aussie Party Platters that include Kookaburra Wings, Baby Back Ribs, Center Cut Sirloin and Wood Fire Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie.

Pilot Flying J: Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is offering a free slice of its pizza pies Feb. 3-10 through the Pilot Flying J app. Download (or open) the app within these dates to find the offer waiting for you, redeemable at more than 300 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers serving PJ Fresh Pizza. If you are a first-time user, you will receive a free drink by downloading the app.

Pizza Hut: Pizza Hut is an official sponsor of the Super Bowl. You can order online and get a large, two-topping pizza for $7.99. Or buy two or more items in the line-up menu for $5 each.

Taco Bell: Taco Bell added some dazzle to its $1 Cravings Value Menu just in time for Super Bowl.

VBGB Beer Hall & Garden Watch Party