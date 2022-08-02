Jonathan Stewart: Playing in Super Bowl was a 'surreal moment'

Jonathan Stewart was on the Panthers' 2015 team that reached Super Bowl 50, scoring Carolina's only touchdown in a 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown to Super Bowl 56 continues and as we gear up for the big game, WCNC Charlotte is reflecting on past championships with former players.

Jonathan Stewart spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers and was an integral part of the 2015 team that reached Super Bowl 50. Led by NFL MVP Cam Newton, the Panthers finished the regular season 15-1 with the league's best offense. In the playoffs, Stewart rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The team's explosive offense struggled mightily in the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos. Stewart scored the team's only touchdown, plunging into the endzone, making the score 10-7. That was the closest they'd get, eventually losing 24-10.

Stewart looks back fondly on the 2015 season despite that heartbreaking ending.

"It was a surreal moment," said Stewart, describing the Super Bowl atmosphere. "You dream about that all of your life. From childhood in your backyard with friends, that Super Bowl experience and scoring a championship game-winning touchdown."

Stewart told WCNC Charlotte's Eugene Robinson on Charlotte Today that he doesn't have any regrets about the game or how the season finished.

"At the end of the day, we have a lot of life to live and I've lived a good life," Stewart said. "I got an opportunity to score in the Super Bowl, I got an opportunity to be in the Super Bowl with people in that locker room that I love so dearly. I wouldn't trade that for the world."

Super Bowl 56 prediction

This Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will meet in L.A., and many people are excited to see upstart Joe Burrow on the big stage, including Stewart.

"Everybody's on that Joe Burrow wagon right now and I am too," he said. "It's a good matchup. You've got two great offenses led by two great quarterbacks."

Stewart believes the Rams have an edge on defense, which could pay dividends Sunday. But he's still rolling with the cats from the other Queen City.

"I hope, and I think, the Cincinnati Bengals are gonna pull it out," Stewart said. "And the reason why I say I hope that they win is for the city of Cincinnati. I think they deserve it. It will be a great moment for the NFL."

