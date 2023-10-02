Mallard Creek HS celebrates graduate playing in Super Bowl 57

Jordan Davis grew up in Charlotte and went to Mallard Creek before he became a college football start at the University of Georgia.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mallard Creek High School is celebrating "Jordan Davis Day" Friday as the Charlotte native prepares to compete in Super Bowl 57.

Davis, the larger-than-life defensive tackle who became a national star at the University of Georgia, grew up in Charlotte and graduated from Mallard Creek High School. The Philadelphia Eagles loved Davis as a prospect so much that they traded up two spots to select him with the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Davis' rookie season has had its ups and downs, including an ankle injury that put him on injured reserve in late October. The Charlotte native has split reps with veteran Linval Joseph since returning to action.

Nevertheless, Davis has taken it all in stride during the Eagles' run to Super Bowl 57.

"There's always room for improvement," Davis told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I've had a pretty good year for a rookie. Just soaking it all in and learning as much as I can."

Despite missing some time to injury, Davis is the top-ranked rookie for interior defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

