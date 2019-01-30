ROCK HILL, S.C. — Like many kids, Stephon Gilmore dreamed of playing professional football. The Rock Hill native is now in his second season with the Patriots and set to play in his second straight Super Bowl.

"When I was a kid I used to dream all the time about being in the NFL," Gilmore said. "That's always been a dream of mine."

It truly was a dream. One that Stephon had as a young child, waking up his mom Linda. The oldest of their six kids, Linda and Stevie Gilmore say their son only mentioned the dream once and quietly went to work chasing it.

"He woke me up in the middle of the night and was like, 'mom, mom I was there! I was in the NFL, I was there!' I said, 'Stephon, you were dreaming,'" Linda Gilmore said. "He said, 'no Ma, I was there,' and I could not convince him it was a dream."

After an All-American prep career at South Pointe High School, Gilmore became a college All-American at South Carolina.

"He always wanted to be the best at whatever he did," said Stevie Gilmore. "I always instilled in him, when you go out there on that field, put it all out there and do your best."

And then, his dream came true. Stephon was picked in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

"It makes you believe that you can live out your dream," said Linda.

In his five seasons with the Bills, Gilmore racked up 14 interceptions and became one of the NFL's premier defensive backs. Last season, he signed with New England and made one of the biggest plays in team history to get them to the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately for Gilmore, he suffered the disappointment of losing on the game's biggest stage. Instead of moping, he used it was motivation to turn in the best season of his career and was named an All-Pro as one of the top players at his position.

"I'm so proud of him," said Linda. "I can tell that he's happy, he's always talking about how he's living his dream. When I see him and Tom [Brady] hugging each other after they won that last game, it was just the perfect picture. I'm just so glad that he's with them."

"As a kid you grow up with those dreams. But living the dream is always better than those dreams as a kid," Stephon said.

Gilmore isn't the only player on New England's roster with ties to Rock Hill. Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson also grew up in York County. He was traded to New England by Oakland before the 2018 season and is also chasing his first Super Bowl championship.