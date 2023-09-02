Here's what time the Super Bowl will actually kick off

The big game airs on Fox this year.

PHOENIX — Despite there being a packed pre-game lineup, the Super Bowl tends to start mostly on-time.

This year, Super Bowl LVII (which stands for Super Bowl 57) kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, around 6:30 p.m. Eastern (5:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time).

But before the game begins country music star Chris Stapleton will hit the stage to sing the national anthem, R&B star Babyface will perform "America the Beautiful" and actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

What time is kickoff for the Philadelphia Eagles - Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl?

The game will kick off around 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

The 2023 Super Bowl can be viewed on Fox, Fox Deportes and the NFL+ app. It can also be streamed on multiple services, including YouTube TV. The national radio broadcast is on Westwood One.

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl?

The Eagles are favored by 1 1/2 points to beat the Chiefs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the line has stayed fairly constant over the past two weeks. The over-under is 50.5 points.

Picking the game’s winner is one of the basic ways to bet, but there are many, many prop bets gamblers can also choose.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?