Revisiting Super Bowl 54: 2020's top commercials

Before the big game on Sunday, let's reminisce and look back at some of the fan-favorite commercials from Super Bowl 54.

WASHINGTON — With Super Bowl 55 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs right around the corner, many are looking forward to watching the game or seeing what commercials air between all the action.

Some big-name companies like General Motors, Jimmy John's, Sam Adams and Frito-Lays have already released teasers for what to expect. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, some big companies have announced that they will not be making a Super Bowl commercial.

For the first time since 1983, Anheuser-Busch will not be featuring its Budweiser brand. Instead, the company announced it would be donating the money to coronavirus vaccination awareness efforts.

The Anheuser-Busch move follows a similar announcement from PepsiCo., which won't be advertising its biggest brand, Pepsi, in order to focus on its sponsorship of the halftime show (It will be advertising Mountain Dew and Frito-Lay products still). Other veteran Super Bowl advertisers like Coke, Audi and Avocados from Mexico are sitting out the game altogether.

So, let's look back on some of the top Super Bowl ads from 2020:

NFL 100

The NFL's 100th season wrapped up with the 2020 Super Bowl, so the league rolled out an ad honoring the next generation of football stars.

Jeep & Bill Murray

The Super Bowl fell on Groundhog Day in 2020, so nothing was more fitting than a Bill Murray Jeep commercial.

Doritos: Lil Nas X, Sam Elliott

The dance battle of the year was between "Old Town Road" singer Lil Nas X and actor Sam Elliott in the Cool Ranch Doritos commercial during the big game last year.

Geico

In 2020, Geico brought back some of its "classic Geico heroes" to star in their own sequels. During the pregame show, the woodchucks and Pinocchio met up with Fox Sports commentator Joe Buck and made their pitch for why they should be featured.

Pinocchio just can't seem to catch his big break. Show him some love by voting for his #GEICOsequels at https://t.co/qY4VNkJ8fj pic.twitter.com/2hLtk4Rix4 — GEICO (@GEICO) February 2, 2020

Does it get any better than farm-to-dumpster-to-table? Vote for your favorite #GEICOsequels here: https://t.co/XxeS2D5odQ pic.twitter.com/MeaV4Msq8P — GEICO (@GEICO) February 2, 2020

Hard Rock

With Miami's Hard Rock Stadium hosting the big game last year, it was only natural for the Hard Rock to have an epic commercial. Award-winning director Michael Bay captured all the star-studded action that took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino featuring J. Lo, Alex Rodriguez, DJ Khaled, Pitbull and Steven Van Zandt.

Amazon

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi starred in an Amazon ad reminding the world what it was like before Alexa. The funny flashbacks really put into perspective everything that Alexa does for people in the 21st century.

Bud Light

Rapper Post Malone has to try and determine if he wants Bud Light or the new Bud Light Seltzer in the Super Bowl 2020 commercial. He ends up destroying a convenience store as his brain tries to determine which one he wants.

Michelob ULTRA

Jimmy Fallon works out with John Cena before enjoying a Michelob Ultra. The Roots, Usain Bolt and others offer encouragement along the way.

Heinz

Heinz found a way to put four ads into one. Four different storylines come together with one common denominator, ketchup.

Cheetos

MC Hammer's hit song was played throughout the 2020 Cheetos commercial, proving that you can't touch anything when you have powdered cheese on your fingers.

Mountain Dew

Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross teamed up for a rendition of "The Shining" for a Mountain Dew Zero Sugar commercial.

Pringles: Rick and Morty