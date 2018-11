HOUSTON - The news of the death of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair quickly spread online after the team confirmed his passing Friday evening.

Below are reactions from local leaders, NFL teams, athletes, and fans of the legendary businessman:

Very sad news — Bob loved his community, brought the NFL back to Houston, and worked tirelessly to make Texas and our nation a better place for everyone. He will be deeply missed. https://t.co/m3nerJ4QIm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2018

RIP to Mr.Mcnair thankful for the opportunity you gave me as well as others to respresent this organizaton ! Prayers are with the family #WeAreTexans — kwebb (@kayvonwebster) November 24, 2018

Today we lost our friend and a great Alumnus in Mr. Bob McNair. Our Gamecock Family sends condolences to Mrs.McNair and their entire family. #ForevertoThee — Ray Tanner (@RayTannerSC) November 24, 2018

We stand in salute to Bob McNair, a man who gave back more than he took away, making college possible for two decades of McNair Scholars and changing the lives of countless #Gamecocks. https://t.co/0Rw0BjwsSD pic.twitter.com/d0KQc53rOc — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) November 24, 2018

Rest In Peace Bob McNair, you will be missed. God Bless. https://t.co/A5tnmhb4kf — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 24, 2018

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Bob McNair. We will never forget how gracious he was to us as we transitioned into ownership of the Bills. On behalf of the Bills we extend our deepest condolences to the McNair family, the Houston Texans and their fans. — Kim Pegula (@KimPegula) November 24, 2018

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the passing of Mr. McNair https://t.co/8KE0FhLa8N — NFL345 (@NFL345) November 24, 2018

Statement by former President @GeorgeHWBush on the very sad news that his dear friend Bob McNair of the @HoustonTexans passed today. pic.twitter.com/kFm5aya18J — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) November 24, 2018

Can’t thank you enough for giving a kid from Miami a chance to live out his dream of playing in the NFL. My deepest condolences goes out to the McNair family. #RIP #houstontexans https://t.co/ZZim0X5oRd — andre johnson (@johnson80) November 24, 2018

This man changed the lives of so many people in this great city and around the country. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to fulfill my dreams and drafting me to play for this distinguished organization. Thank you Mr. McNair. Rest In Peace and God be with the McNair family. https://t.co/nKseQW61KI — Christian Covington (@thetangibleC4) November 24, 2018

Rest In Peace Mr. McNair. Thank you for giving myself and so many others an opportunity here in Houston. My thoughts are with Janice, Cal and the entire McNair family. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 24, 2018

My prayers are with the McNair family right now! Thank you for the opportunity to represent your team. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 24, 2018

I will forever be grateful to Mr. McNair for believing in me and caring about me as player and a person. It was an honor to know him and witness all that he did to give back to our community. My thoughts are with Mrs. McNair, Cal and the entire McNair family. pic.twitter.com/ZprOF5iLOi — Brian Cushing (@briancushing56) November 24, 2018

Prayers to the McNair family 🙏🏾 Thank you for all that you do. @HoustonTexans — kyle fuller (@Cudi_K) November 23, 2018

The Seahawks are deeply saddened by the loss of Texans owner Bob McNair. Our sympathies go out to the entire McNair family and the Houston Texans organization. https://t.co/CclOAt1F3O — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2018

Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of Bob McNair and the entire Texans organization. pic.twitter.com/FRFT76DNcl — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 24, 2018

Our hearts are with the McNair family and the entire @HoustonTexans organization. https://t.co/3b0qJrgR7t — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 24, 2018

Texans owner Bob McNair passes away. Texas has lost one of its legendary giants. We are better for all he has done to advance our state. https://t.co/XmWxM4oTuS — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 24, 2018

Rest In peace Robert C. “Bob” McNair, businessman and philanthropist who brought an @NFL franchise to Houston and whose legacy will include the thrills the @HoustonTexans give us every season. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 24, 2018

Our sincerest condolences to Janice and the McNair family on the passing of Houston Texans Founder and Senior Chairman Bob McNair. #Houston #Texans. — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 24, 2018

RIP Bob McNair. He was one of the good guys. #HOU https://t.co/t20iz9JyVH — Justice Jeff Brown (@judgejeffbrown) November 23, 2018

R.I.P Mr.Mcnair I wanna thank you and your family for giving me an opportunity to be apart of that great organization. I’ll never forget the 2nd time I came back to Houston and your smile was as big as mine! Thanks for everything! Major love and prayers to the Mcnair family 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YsKb3dKU99 — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) November 24, 2018

May my prayers be with the Mcnair family. I will forever be grateful to Mr. Bob Mcnair for giving me a chance to live my life long dream. A true legend — Dj Reader (@Djread98) November 24, 2018

The Owls are very sad to report the death of Bob McNair. He played a gigantic role in the life of the Owls and the town of Forest City. He will be missed greatly. — #HootyHoot (@ForestCityOwls) November 24, 2018

My thoughts and prayers are with the McNair family. Mr. McNair gave me the opportunity to live out my dream. He was always a kind and sincere man to everyone in the Texans community and beyond. Rest In Peace. — T.J. Yates (@TJ_Yates) November 24, 2018

Photos: Remembering Houston Texans owner Bob McNair Jan 13, 2013; Foxboro, MA, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair attends the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Texans 41-28. Nov 19, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans former player Andre Johnson (right) is inducted into the Houston Texans ring of honor by Texans owner Bob McNair at halftime of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Feb 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair attends a press conference prior to Super Bowl LI at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Dec 18, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien (left) talks with Texans owner Bob McNair (center) and chief operating officer D. Cal McNair (right) before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Nov 13, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Houston Texans team owner Bob McNair (right) and his wife Janice visit fans on the sidelines during pre game warmups before a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Oct 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Oct 16, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano (right) greets Houston Texans owner Bob McNair at midfield prior to the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports Aug 20, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Cal and Bob McNair walk off the field after the Texans defeated the New Orleans Saints in the second half at NRG Stadium. Texans won 16-9. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports Feb 6, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Houston Texans owner Robert McNair on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors award ceremony at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Aug 20, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair walks onto the field before a game against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Jan 12, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owners Cal McNair and Bob McNair enter for the 2016 NFL Owners meeting at the Westin Houston in Houston, TX. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports Jan 3, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (R) and executive vice chairman D. Cal McNair (L) celebrate after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-6 to win the AFC South Division at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Dec 27, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair greets Texans defensive tackle Brandon Dunn (92) as he leaves the field following the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Houston won 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports Dec 27, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair greets Tennessee Titans free safety Blidi Wreh-Wilson (25) as he leaves the field following the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Houston won 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports Dec 27, 2015; Nashville, TN, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair greets Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) as he leaves the field following the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Houston won 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports Oct 8, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair smiles prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Nov 22, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (left) congratulates defensive end J.J. Watt (99) after a game agains the New York Jets at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Aug 15, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (left) and vice chairman D. Cal McNair watch on the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason NFL football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Sep 13, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) speaks with owner Bob McNair before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Aug 22, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair greets fans before a game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Aug 15, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair watches on the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason NFL football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Dec 21, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Sep 14, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair walks on the field before the start of the game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum. The Texans defeated the Raiders 30-14. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Sep 14, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair walks on the field before the start of the game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum. The Texans defeated the Raiders 30-14. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports September 14, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum. The Texans defeated the Raiders 30-14. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Aug 28, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Aug 21, 2014; Englewood, CO, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair during scrimmage against the Denver Broncos at the Broncos Headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 16, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair attends the game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aug 21, 2014; Englewood, CO, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (right) and senior director of communications Kevin Cooper during scrimmage against the Denver Broncos at the Broncos Headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jan 3, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair talks as Bill O'Brien is announced as the Houston Texans new head coach during a press conference at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Jan 3, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair talks during a press conference to announce Bill O'Brien as the Texans new head coach at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Dec 22, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Denver Broncos head coach John Fox speaks with Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before a game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Oct 20, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Nov 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; United States former president George Bush (center) visits with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis (left) and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Oct 20, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Sep 22, 2013; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair on the sideline prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports Feb. 2, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA: Houston Texans owner Robert McNair on the red carpet prior to the Super Bowl XLVII NFL Honors award show at Mahalia Jackson Theater. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Jan 13, 2013; Foxboro, MA, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair attends the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Texans 41-28. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Jan 13, 2013; Foxboro, MA, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair attends the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Texans 41-28. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Oct 8, 2012; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (left) wears a pink breast cancer awareness ribbon and hat as hw shakes hands with fans before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports Sep 9, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans vice chairman D. Cal McNair (left), owner Bob McNair (center) and Miami Dolphins chairman Stephen Ross visit during the game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports Sep 9, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Dolphins 30-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports Sep 9, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (left) shakes hands with receiver Kevin Walter (83) after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Dolphins 30-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports Aug 3, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair watches during training camp at Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports July 28, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair watches during training camp at Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Jan 7, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair reacts during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Bengals 31-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports Jan 7, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (center) and vice chairman D. Cal McNair react during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Bengals 31-10. Jan 7, 2012; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (right), vice chairman D. Cal McNair (center) and general manager Rick Smith react during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Bengals 31-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports October 30, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair stands on the sideline before a game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Oct 9, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (right) and wife Janice McNair before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports Nov 4, 2007; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Texans owner Robert McNair aka Bob McNair shakes hands with Chester Pitts (69) after 24-17 victory over Oakland Raiders at McAfee Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

PHOTOS: Remembering Houston Texans owner Bob McNair

© 2018 KHOU